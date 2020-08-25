Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $383.12 million, a PE ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

