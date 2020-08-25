Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Buys $392,018.00 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $392,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,228. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 863,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

