Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 63,947 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.16. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.