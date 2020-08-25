Greif (GEF.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Shares of NYSE GEF.B opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

GEF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

