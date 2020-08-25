Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,138,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,895,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.7 days.

Shares of GMBXF stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Grupo Mexico has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMBXF. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

