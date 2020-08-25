Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

