Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 469,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

