Handshake Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $51.43 million and $1.36 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,462.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.88 or 0.03375109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.20 or 0.02453131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00518882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00782584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 249% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00668862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00014211 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 303,850,986 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

