Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 957,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $85,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.