Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.21.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.04 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,004,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 379,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,893,000 after buying an additional 574,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

