Head-To-Head Comparison: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.19 $5.50 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.71 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.66

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

