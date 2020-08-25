Head-To-Head Contrast: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.24% 11.69% 3.04% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23%

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $560.62 million 1.81 $14.12 million $0.43 44.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Medical and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Apollo Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

