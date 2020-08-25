Head to Head Contrast: NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & Symantec (OTCMKTS:SYMC)

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symantec and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec 2.43% 14.94% 5.33% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symantec and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec $4.73 billion 2.95 $31.00 million $1.17 19.31 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Symantec and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec 0 0 1 0 3.00 NCC Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Symantec presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Symantec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Symantec is more favorable than NCC Group.

Summary

Symantec beats NCC Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions. The company also provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, and specialist practices; and Web performance solutions, including performance review, mobile performance review, third-party tag review, performance workshop, digital performance management, digital performance strategy, and Web performance testing services. It serves customers in transport industry that include automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.