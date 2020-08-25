Head to Head Contrast: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) & PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -590.19% -189.37% -67.69% PTC Therapeutics -138.67% -67.92% -25.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verastem and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 2 0 3.00 PTC Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Verastem presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Verastem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verastem and PTC Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $17.46 million 12.62 -$149.21 million ($2.00) -0.65 PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 10.59 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -13.92

Verastem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. The indication in FL is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. In addition, it is developing the focal adhesion kinase inhibitor defactinib, which is being investigated in combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of various different cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), mesothelioma, and other solid tumors. Verastem, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.