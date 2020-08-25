Head to Head Review: JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) vs. COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $12.98 billion 0.52 $491.34 million N/A N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S $31.83 billion 0.85 $1.42 billion $1.09 13.94

COMPASS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of COMPASS GRP PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPASS GRP PLC/S 3 3 9 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR -4.63% -4.11% -2.55% COMPASS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COMPASS GRP PLC/S beats JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

