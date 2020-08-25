Head to Head Survey: Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) vs. Intel (OTCMKTS:INTC)

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A Intel 29.97% 31.55% 17.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spire and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 17 15 0 2.12

Intel has a consensus price target of $61.94, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Spire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $71.97 billion 2.90 $21.05 billion $4.87 10.09

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of -82.43, suggesting that its stock price is 8,343% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats Spire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

