Head to Head Survey: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals $2.07 million 24.47 -$23.33 million ($0.27) -1.04 BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR $35.02 million 6.69 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals N/A -183.63% -68.89% BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR -34.52% -79.44% -16.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 0 0 2.00 BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.00%. Given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals beats BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, a topoisomerase 2 inhibitor, which completed a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.