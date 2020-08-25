HeadHunter Group (HHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62.

A number of analysts have commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BCS downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.