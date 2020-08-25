Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded to Sell at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,321 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 208,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

