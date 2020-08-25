HP (HPQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. HP has set its Q3 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

