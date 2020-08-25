Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.70 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.69 ($12.57).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

