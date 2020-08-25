Ignis (IGNIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $20.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, STEX, Coinbit, Indodax, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

