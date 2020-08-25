Ignition Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market cap of $142,591.59 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00073330 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,504.93 or 1.00369798 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002855 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00171099 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 194.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,339,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,506 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

