ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $10.44 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001558 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,132,034 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

