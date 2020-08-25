ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICCC. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

ICCC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.42. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmuCell by 601.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the second quarter worth $58,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

