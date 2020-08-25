Independent Research Reiterates “€117.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. HSBC set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €123.13 ($144.85).

Shares of MOR opened at €107.25 ($126.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

