Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. 40,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,305. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

