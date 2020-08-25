Insider Buying: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. First Community Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

