Insider Buying: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 45,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

