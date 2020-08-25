Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTNT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,861. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.