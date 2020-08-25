Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells 18,597 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. 9,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 251.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $42,746,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

