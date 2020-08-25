Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 6,694 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $425,948.27.

On Thursday, August 13th, Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

