Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,371 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $1,309,056.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,004,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,318,878.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $156.82. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,342. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

