Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 5,006 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 5,006 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.73, for a total transaction of C$293,991.65.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.57. 101,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.10. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of C$42.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95.

Get Open Text alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.