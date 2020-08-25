Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 6,997 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $118,879.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,292,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,934,773.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $1,991,743.65.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,415 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $216,657.45.

On Monday, June 15th, Julie Wainwright sold 120,000 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 34,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 142.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.