Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells 6,488 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $314,055.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 34,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in RealReal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

