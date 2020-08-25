Insider Selling: Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells 1,698 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total value of C$2,235,534.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,753,670.16.

SHOP stock traded up C$34.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,355.00. 85,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,342.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.70. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2,269.64. Shopify Inc has a one year low of C$372.01 and a one year high of C$1,472.98.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

