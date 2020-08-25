Insider Selling: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $115,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,325.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $115,721.55.

On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $79,380.00.

SITM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,561. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $5,318,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

