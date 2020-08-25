International Millennium Mining (CVE:IMI) Stock Price Down 20%

International Millennium Mining Corp. (CVE:IMI) was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 675,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 234,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About International Millennium Mining (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal deposits in the Americas. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 85% interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) property comprising 211 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres, as well as interest in the AJ prospect comprising 28 claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, the United States.

