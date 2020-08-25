Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $699.09. 7,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

