Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $38,330,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 605,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,241. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

