iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4,242.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,120 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $38,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,760. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.