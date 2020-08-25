iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 430,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81,411 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,819,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

