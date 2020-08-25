iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $192.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

