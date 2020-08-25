J M Smucker Co to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

