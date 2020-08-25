J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of Flat to +1% yr/yr to $7.61-7.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.20-8.60 EPS.

SJM stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut J M Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.77.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

