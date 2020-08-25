Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

JKHY stock opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

