JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 975,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JBGS opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

