Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MAKSY stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

