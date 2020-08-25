Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA raised Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

